Telangana government announces 2.1% DA hike for RTC employees

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday announced a 2.1% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

According to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the decision will benefit over 38,000 employees.

With this revision, the RTC employees’ DA has been enhanced from 50.7% to 52.8%.

The minister said that the revised DA will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026. Arrears for the months of January, February and March will be credited along with the April salary, he said.

Prabhakar also said that the hike will impose an additional financial burden of Rs 2.82 crore per month on the corporation.

The announcement was made during a review meeting held with TGSRTC vice-chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, executive directors and senior officials.

The minister noted that all pending DA dues from the previous government have now been cleared following the implementation of RPS-2017 in May 2024 and the latest hike. He also recalled that a similar 2.1% DA increase was granted in July 2025.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to employee welfare, Prabhakar said several measures have been taken, including clearing compassionate appointments, reinstating long-absent employees based on recommendations of a three-member committee, modernising RTC hospitals and initiating recruitment to fill vacancies.

Welcoming the decision, Nagi Reddy said that the DA hike would boost employee morale. He reaffirmed the organisation’s focus on staff welfare. Senior officials, including executive directors and departmental heads, were present at the meeting.