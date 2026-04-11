Telangana's Mahbubnagar to be developed as medical hub

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday announced that the state government will soon transform Mahbubnagar into a medical hub for South Telangana.

The minister was speaking during Health Awareness Week celebrations held under the Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika programme.

Announcing the initiative, the minister said efforts are underway to ensure that nearly 95 per cent of medical treatments are made available within the district headquarters itself. He stated that Mahbubnagar Medical College would be upgraded into a comprehensive referral hospital, reducing dependence on hospitals in larger cities.

As part of the development plan, the government will add 14 new departments to the medical college, in addition to the existing 21, and establish key facilities such as an Organ Transplantation Centre, a Vascular Access Centre, and a new surgical department. The institution is also proposed to be developed on the lines of Osmania Medical College.

The minister said the government is focusing on improving facilities from PHCs to super-specialty hospitals.