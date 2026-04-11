Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reviews high-speed rail, Hyderabad link expressway plans

HYDERABAD: Several major infrastructure projects, including high-speed rail corridors and elevated expressways linking Hyderabad with cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, came up for discussion during a comprehensive review of civic services chaired by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at the MCR HRD Institute on Friday.

Addressing the media after the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, the Union minister said the infrastructure projects in the pipeline could prove to be “game changers” for Telangana’s development.

He said officials from various Central and state government departments took part in the review. Key sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water supply and overall urban living standards were discussed in detail.

Kishan Reddy noted that a summer action plan has been drawn up in view of the ongoing season. Departments have been instructed to ensure adequate facilities in schools so that students do not face any inconvenience. Preparations for the upcoming monsoon were also reviewed, with a focus on drainage systems, pipelines and floodwater channels. Officials were directed to carry out repairs in a timely manner.

The minister said discussions were also held on constructing a new auditorium in coordination with the Transport department, with a site inspection to be taken up shortly. Observing that Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for scientific education, research and IT he said steps are being taken to further strengthen institutions such as the National Science Centre and tap the city’s tourism potential. Efforts are also underway to establish new institutions with the support of the state government.