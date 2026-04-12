Action sought over defamatory posts targeting Seethakka

HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged with the Hyderabad cybercrime authorities seeking action against alleged defamatory social media posts targeting Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka.

The complaint, filed by Pandu Nayak, a resident of Amberpet, accuses leaders and affiliated social media handles of BRS of circulating misleading information regarding the procurement of mobile phones for Anganwadi centres.

According to the complaint, the Women and Child Welfare department had clarified that the devices were purchased at Rs 11,650 each. However, certain posts allegedly claimed the phones were bought at Rs 14,499, projecting a scam of nearly Rs 30 crore. The complainant said such claims were widely shared on platforms like X and Facebook, creating confusion among the public.

The complainant further stated that the procurement process was conducted transparently through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) under the supervision of the IT department, in line with Union government norms and monitored by a committee of officials.

Alleging that the campaign was aimed at tarnishing the image of a tribal woman minister, the complainant urged cybercrime police to identify those responsible and initiate legal proceedings. The complaint also sought the removal of the content and registration of an FIR against those involved.