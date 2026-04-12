Bridging the gap between haves and have-nots: Telangana NGO turns surplus food into hope

HYDERABAD: In a world where lavish feasts often end in overflowing garbage bins while many go to bed hungry, the paradox of food wastage continues to haunt urban India. Addressing this silent crisis is not just a matter of policy, but of compassion in action. Bridging this gap at the grassroots level is Bhargav Ventrapragada, founder of Helping Spot Organisation, whose initiative has made a quiet yet significant impact across the Telugu states.

Bhargav’s journey into social service began in 2015, when he left a stable job as an IT officer to work on issues he saw around him. He recalls a turning point — finding an abandoned infant in critical condition. The incident pushed him to visit slums and understand deeper issues such as poverty, lack of awareness and limited access to basic services. The idea was simple: use leftover food from weddings and functions to feed those in need. Today, Helping Spot runs a network of volunteers who collect surplus food and distribute it free of cost. The organisation says it has redistributed over 320 tonnes of food so far, serving nearly 15 lakh meals.