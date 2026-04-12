Community pushes to protect Telangana's avian haven

ADILABAD: The residents of Venkatraopeta village are fiercely protective of their winged visitors. For generations, they have shielded the painted storks and other migratory birds from predators and outsiders, ensuring the birds return year after year to the cheruvu in Mancherial district. Now, they have passed a resolution supporting the lake’s declaration as a wetland.

The Venkatraopeta cheruvu is known for hosting migratory birds, especially painted storks — locally called ‘Erra Kalla Konga’ — along with other species that arrive from Siberia and other parts of Europe. These birds stay for six to eight months, drawn by thick vegetation and ample nesting space.

For more than a century, this migration has continued in the Luxettipet range, with trees on the village outskirts serving as nesting sites. The birds are also spotted in other parts of the country, but Venkatraopeta remains a preferred habitat due to the protection offered by locals.

Forest divisional officer K Sarveshwar tells TNIE that the availability of vegetation and safe nesting conditions are key factors attracting the birds.

The birds feed on fish in nearby tanks such as Dowdepally, Kommugudem and Challampet. However, as these tanks dry up during peak summer, the birds return to the Venkatraopeta cheruvu, where water and food sources are relatively stable.

The wetland comprises drought-resistant flora such as Acacia nilotica, Prosopis juliflora, subabul, neem and leucaena. Invasive species like lantana and water hyacinth are also present. While the biodiversity is limited, the available aquatic life, mainly local fish species, meets the feeding needs of the painted storks.