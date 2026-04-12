Crackdown on drugs in Telangana, compassion for addicts

HYDERABAD: As part of the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika initiative, the Health department on Saturday observed ‘Drug Control and Regulatory Strengthening Day’, focusing on ensuring the availability of quality medicines and reinforcing regulatory standards across the state.

On the occasion, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha inaugurated a de-addiction centre at Gandhi Hospital. A comprehensive strategy to combat drug abuse was also discussed.

The minister outlined a multi-pronged approach to address drug addiction and strengthen forensic medicine systems. He said the government aims to shift public perception, urging people to treat drug abuse among youth as a health condition rather than a social stigma.

Rajanarsimha stressed that strict action will be taken against offenders. “Do not distance those suffering from addiction. Encourage them to seek treatment. With the right support at the right time, recovery is completely possible,” he said.

Plastic-free push at OU

The Department of Chemistry at Osmania University organised a Swachh Bharat programme as part of the 99-day action plan under Telangana Praja Paalana – Pragathi Nivedika. According to OU officials, participants carried out a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around the department. Plastic waste and discarded materials were collected and disposed of systematically.