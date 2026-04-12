Delimitation based on 2011 Census to hurt the South: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said if delimitation of constituencies is carried out based on the 2011 Census, it could put the very existence of southern states at risk.
On Saturday, the deputy chief minister attended the bicentenary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Ravindra Bharathi. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Delimitation based solely on the 2011 population data, without caste census figures, could erode southern states’ political relevance and affect their representation at the Centre,” adding that ignoring caste data would harm weaker sections and calling for a collective struggle to protect their rights.
Vikramarka further said southern states are leading the way in driving social transformation and are collectively exerting pressure on the Centre for equitable policies. He alleged the Union government has reduced the share of tax revenues allocated to southern states as part of a strategy to weaken them.
Pointing out disparities in tax devolution, he said, “Telangana receives only 37 paise for every one rupee contributed to the Union government. Tamil Nadu receives 29 paise and Kerala receives 61 paise. In contrast, Bihar receives Rs 6.53 and Uttar Pradesh receives Rs 2.17 for every rupee they contributed.”
Vikramarka said the state government has prioritised people-centric budgeting, allocating substantial resources based on public needs. He warned that feudal forces are attempting to regroup in the state, fearing losses due to pro-people policies, and called upon Bahujans to unite and protect the Congress government.
He said, “The government is committed to social justice and will stand firm despite challenges. The demand for a BC Sub-Plan is under consideration, similar to the already implemented SC and ST Sub-Plan Acts.”
Recalling that the Telangana Assembly has unanimously passed a Bill providing 42% reservations for the Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment and local bodies, he said the Bill has been sent to the Centre and is currently pending approval. Vikramarka urged the Centre to approve the Bill so that policies based on caste census data can be implemented.