Delimitation based on 2011 Census to hurt the South: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said if delimitation of constituencies is carried out based on the 2011 Census, it could put the very existence of southern states at risk.

On Saturday, the deputy chief minister attended the bicentenary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Ravindra Bharathi. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Delimitation based solely on the 2011 population data, without caste census figures, could erode southern states’ political relevance and affect their representation at the Centre,” adding that ignoring caste data would harm weaker sections and calling for a collective struggle to protect their rights.

Vikramarka further said southern states are leading the way in driving social transformation and are collectively exerting pressure on the Centre for equitable policies. He alleged the Union government has reduced the share of tax revenues allocated to southern states as part of a strategy to weaken them.

Pointing out disparities in tax devolution, he said, “Telangana receives only 37 paise for every one rupee contributed to the Union government. Tamil Nadu receives 29 paise and Kerala receives 61 paise. In contrast, Bihar receives Rs 6.53 and Uttar Pradesh receives Rs 2.17 for every rupee they contributed.”