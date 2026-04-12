HYDRAA secures Ameenpur property worth Rs 15,000 crore

HYDERABAD: In a coordinated enforcement drive, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue, Municipal and Police departments on Saturday secured about 861 acres of government land in Ailapur village, Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district. The market value of this land is estimated to be over Rs 15,000 crore.

HYDRAA said that the total extent of government land in Ailapur village is about 1,263 acres and the current operation focused on protecting the 861-plus acres that were not yet encroached by fencing the area. HYDRAA said that it was part of efforts to safeguard public assets and prevent further illegal occupation.

As part of the drive, HYDRAA carried out demolitions on land parcels within this extent, deploying heavy cranes under tight police security. Illegal structures were pulled down, including a guest house and farmhouse linked to MA Mokheem, and a six-storey structure comprising three towers, allegedly constructed by his brother MA Azeem over 2.20 acres.

HYDRAA chief ignores threats in midst of razing

The demolition followed the evacuation of occupants.

The demolished properties included a luxury residence with a swimming pool, a farmhouse spread across nearly 40 acres, horse stables and other ancillary structures. Officials stated that these constructions were raised without valid permissions and in violation of court orders.

During the operation, Mokheem engaged in a heated exchange with HYDRAA officials, questioning the legality of demolishing his guest house and stating that he would file a contempt of court case. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath remained unmoved, telling him that the action was in accordance with rules. Police moved Mokheem aside to allow the operation to continue.