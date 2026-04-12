HYDRAA secures Ameenpur property worth Rs 15,000 crore

HYDERABAD: In a coordinated enforcement drive, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue, Municipal and Police departments on Saturday secured about 861 acres of government land in Ailapur village, Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district. The market value of this land is estimated to be over Rs 15,000 crore.
HYDRAA said that the total extent of government land in Ailapur village is about 1,263 acres and the current operation focused on protecting the 861-plus acres that were not yet encroached by fencing the area. HYDRAA said that it was part of efforts to safeguard public assets and prevent further illegal occupation.
As part of the drive, HYDRAA carried out demolitions on land parcels within this extent, deploying heavy cranes under tight police security. Illegal structures were pulled down, including a guest house and farmhouse linked to MA Mokheem, and a six-storey structure comprising three towers, allegedly constructed by his brother MA Azeem over 2.20 acres.
HYDRAA chief ignores threats in midst of razing
The demolition followed the evacuation of occupants.
The demolished properties included a luxury residence with a swimming pool, a farmhouse spread across nearly 40 acres, horse stables and other ancillary structures. Officials stated that these constructions were raised without valid permissions and in violation of court orders.
During the operation, Mokheem engaged in a heated exchange with HYDRAA officials, questioning the legality of demolishing his guest house and stating that he would file a contempt of court case. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath remained unmoved, telling him that the action was in accordance with rules. Police moved Mokheem aside to allow the operation to continue.
Officials said the drive was conducted while ensuring that no harm was caused to genuine residential occupants, particularly those from economically weaker sections and tribal habitations. HYDRAA stressed that no houses belonging to poor residents or tribal settlements (thandas) were touched, and that the focus remained on vacant government land and illegal constructions.
According to HYDRAA, the land in Ailapur village, covering Survey Nos. 1 to 220, is recorded as government land with historical links to the Nizam period and later vested with the government. As per orders of a High Court bench (WA No. 10/1998 dated July 4, 2003), the land was declared government property. Interim orders of the high court in 1998 and 2013 directed that status quo be maintained, prohibiting any alteration or transactions.
Despite these orders, officials said unauthorised layouts, constructions and land sales continued over the years. Several cases, including WA Nos. 114, 115, 116 and 126 of 2013, and A.S. No. 520 of 2010, are pending before the High Court.
Authorities referred to satellite imagery comparisons between 2012 and 2025, which indicated a rise in unauthorised constructions, allegedly in violation of court directions and district collector notifications. They stated that encroachments continued despite multiple High Court orders.
Officials also noted that in 2023, revenue authorities had demolished about 250 houses and shops built on plots allegedly sold by Mokheem in Rajagopalnagar Colony. They alleged that, despite status quo orders, Mokheem sold up to 300 acres.
Ranganath said Google Maps imagery showed that, despite High Court status quo orders, government land was allegedly sold to poor tribals in the Ailapur thanda area. He reiterated that the present action was aimed at protecting government land without disturbing existing residential settlements.
According to layout owners and local residents, multiple allegations and criminal cases have been reported against Mokheem.
Residents claimed that around 19 criminal cases have been registered against him, including serious offences related to land grabbing and intimidation across various police stations. He is also alleged to have maintained links with certain public representatives and to have carried out unauthorised land transactions, amassing wealth worth hundreds of crores.
In connection with 12 acres of land in Madhapur, residents alleged that several serious criminal cases were registered against him, including charges such as double murder and attempt to murder. A case was also reportedly filed for threatening an MRO, and another at Rajendranagar Police Station for allegedly intimidating prospective plot buyers. Police are also said to have cancelled his gun licence and seized the weapon.
HC ORDERS STATUS QUO IN ILLAPUR THANDA
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed status quo in Illapur Thanda of Ameenpur mandal, Sangareddy, following a petition by residents who apprehended demolition by HYDRAA. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order in a House Motion Petition filed by Gajja Ranga Rao and 11 others who approached the court alarmed by demolition activity by HYDRAA in nearby Ailapur village, fearing similar action in their habitation.
In their petition, they said that they apprehended that the Sangareddy collector, Ameenpur tahsildar, municipal officials, HYDRAA and police would interfere with their possession without notice. The petitioners contended that such actions violate their rights. Stating that they belong to marginalised sections, the petitioners said their families have lived in the area for generations, with occupation dating to before 1956. They submitted that they developed the land through cultivation and later built houses.
They told the court that residents have been paying property tax, electricity and water charges, and that most houses are under 100 square yards. The plea said around 3,000 houses in Illapur Thanda could be affected. It added that not all residents could be included in the present petition, and further legal steps may follow. Taking note of the urgency and the apprehension of coercive action, the court restrained authorities from interfering with the petitioners’ possession until further orders. The matter will be heard again at a later date