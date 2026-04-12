HYDRAA told not to fence land in prohibited list sans collector’s nod

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) not to fence any land solely on the basis of its inclusion in the prohibited list, without first obtaining clarification from the jurisdictional district collector.
Justice N V Shravan Kumar issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by K Sabitha, who challenged the actions of HYDRAA with regard to land situated in Survey No 55 (Part) of Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.
The petitioner sought a writ of mandamus declaring as illegal and arbitrary the action of HYDRAA in erecting a sign board stating that the subject land was included in the prohibited list, based on a letter dated January 15, 2025, and subsequently putting up fencing within the compound area measuring 1.26 acres in the survey number. The petitioner further sought directions to restrain the authorities from dispossessing her and to remove the allegedly erected board and fencing.
Taking note of the submissions, the court directed that the HYDRAA Commissioner shall not proceed with fencing activities merely on the basis of properties being listed in the prohibited category without seeking clarification from the district collector concerned.
The court also directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to verify whether any cases are pending in the court before issuing directions to HYDRAA in such matters.
Further, the court observed that the district collector is a necessary party to the proceedings. Accordingly, the petitioner’s counsel was directed to take steps to implead the district collector as a respondent in the writ petition.
The matter has been posted to April 13 for further hearing.