HYDRAA told not to fence land in prohibited list sans collector’s nod

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) not to fence any land solely on the basis of its inclusion in the prohibited list, without first obtaining clarification from the jurisdictional district collector.

Justice N V Shravan Kumar issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by K Sabitha, who challenged the actions of HYDRAA with regard to land situated in Survey No 55 (Part) of Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioner sought a writ of mandamus declaring as illegal and arbitrary the action of HYDRAA in erecting a sign board stating that the subject land was included in the prohibited list, based on a letter dated January 15, 2025, and subsequently putting up fencing within the compound area measuring 1.26 acres in the survey number. The petitioner further sought directions to restrain the authorities from dispossessing her and to remove the allegedly erected board and fencing.