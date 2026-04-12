People will soon reject Revanth: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be remembered in Telangana’s history as a leader who deceived all sections of society. He asserted that the people of the state would eventually reject both Revanth and the Congress.

Asserting that power is never permanent, he accused the chief minister of forgetting the fundamental truth and behaving arrogantly. He remarked that once Revanth steps down from office, he may not even have anyone to acknowledge him, and warned that the public would teach him a lesson for what he termed undemocratic governance.

He claimed that despite political machinations allegedly engineered by the ruling party for two months, the BRS secured victories in Ibrahimpatnam and Khaitanpally municipalities.

He alleged that even after the BRS won a majority of councillor seats, the Congress resorted to unethical practices to capture chairman posts, but added that justice ultimately prevailed.

Addressing a BRS meeting in Ibrahimpatnam, the former minister felicitated newly elected chairpersons, councillors and sarpanches. Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of running a “land scam” in the name of Pharma City.

He said that ahead of the elections, Congress leaders had promised to return the 14,000 acres acquired for the project to farmers, but were now misleading them with the concept of a “Fourth City” or “Future City.” He alleged that while the government claims in court that Pharma City exists, it is simultaneously proposing a new project on the same land elsewhere.