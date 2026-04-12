Retired teacher Dasari Vijayanand Rao decodes leap years and calendar reform

NIZAMABAD: Why does February have 29 days every four years? How did calendar reforms shape what we follow today? For many people, these questions can be tricky. For the past several years, however, 78-year-old retired teacher Dasari Vijayanand Rao has been working to ensure they have clear answers.

Vijayanand, a former school headmaster, has been conducting awareness programmes on the concept of leap years, focusing on teachers, students and youngsters. By the end of 2025, he had addressed nearly 200 such sessions. During his service, he taught Science and Mathematics. While taking part in awareness programmes at schools, he encourages students to come up to him with their doubts in school work also.

Recently, the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction organised one such programme, attended by students and other participants. Explaining the concept, Vijayanand says a calendar year has 365 days, while a solar year — the time taken by the Earth to complete one orbit around the Sun — is about 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds.

To account for this, Julius Caesar, on the advice of astronomers in 46 BCE, rounded it to 0.25 days and introduced an extra day every four years, creating February 29 as ‘Leap Day’, effective from January 1, 45 BCE. However, this rounding added an excess of 11 minutes and 14 seconds each year.