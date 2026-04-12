Senior Excise official faints after reprimand, row erupts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad deputy commissioner (Excise) V Somi Reddy reportedly collapsed after being reprimanded by Excise commissioner C Hari Kiran over transfers and other issues, triggering a controversy within the department and drawing sharp reactions.

In a note purportedly written by Somi Reddy, he said he had served in the department for 30 years despite earlier misgivings and now feels he can no longer continue. He alleged the commissioner used abusive language and scolded him for over 10 minutes, humiliating him in front of staff. He said colleagues were reluctant to question the commissioner.

“What shook me even more… was the fear and silence of my colleagues,” the note said. Somi Reddy collapsed soon after. Stressing self-respect, he said he would rather face hardship than lose it, called the department ‘spineless’, and said he has decided to resign after speaking with his family.

Officials said he was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in a stable condition. When TNIE attempted to contact the commissioner C Hari Kiran, he was unavailable for comment.

The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) condemned the incident, alleging the commissioner used derogatory language such as “idiot” and “fool” against the deputy commissioner without reason. Calling it demoralising, the JAC demanded immediate suspension of the commissioner, a special inquiry and government intervention.