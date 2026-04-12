Telangana ex-minister alleges bias, corruption in excise department

HYDERABAD: Former minister V Srinivas Goud alleged large-scale injustice in Telangana in the areas of water allocation, funds and employment, accusing the government of favouring officials from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, he claimed that the post of Excise Commissioner was given to an officer from Andhra Pradesh, sidelining Telangana officials. He alleged that key postings are being handed to Andhra officers, leading to humiliation and harassment of local officials.

He alleged that due to abusive language and constant pressure, employees are facing serious health issues, including heart-related problems, and claimed the officer is using caste-based remarks against BC, SC and ST employees.

Referring to the recent incident, he said a “sincere officer” Somi Reddy collapsed following alleged verbal abuse and is undergoing treatment at Care Hospital. He also claimed that another officer, Rizvi, was forced into voluntary retirement due to the functioning of the government.

The former minister further alleged rampant corruption in the Excise department. He claimed that a retired official serving as OSD to the Excise Minister is involved in large-scale irregularities. Referring to an incident in Kukatpally, he said Andhra liquor was found in a wine shop and questioned how it entered Telangana.

He alleged that instead of strict action, officials imposed a nominal fine and accepted bribes worth lakhs, which were allegedly routed to the minister’s OSD.

He demanded the immediate removal of Excise Commissioner C Hari Kiran, accusing him of harassing employees.