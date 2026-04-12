Telangana HC orders anti-mosquito measures at Saroornagar lake

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities to take urgent measures to curb the spread of water hyacinth and the resulting mosquito menace at Saroornagar lake.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by D Keerthi Kiran, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar Colony, Saidabad.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the authorities’ inaction on his March 25, 2026 representation — seeking removal of water hyacinth, fogging, and anti-larval measures — was illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner submitted that the lake had been heavily infested for months, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes and making the locality increasingly uninhabitable. He pointed out that despite repeated complaints and a symbolic protest by the local MLA in the Assembly, no effective action had followed.

After examining the material on record, including photographs showing dense hyacinth growth, the court observed that authorities had failed to act despite clear warning signs and public representations. It held that timely intervention was necessary, particularly given the risk of disease outbreaks, and noted that maintaining water bodies in a hygienic condition is essential for public health.