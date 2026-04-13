Allocation for NH projects in Telangana down by Rs 634 crore

HYDERABAD: The Union government has allocated Rs 5,053.83 crore for the ongoing as well as the new national highway (NH) projects in Telangana for the financial year 2026–27, down by Rs 634.5 crore from the previous year. In 2025–26, the Centre had allocated Rs 5,688.33 crore for executing the NH projects in the state.

According to the Detailed Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Rs 3,853.83 crore has been earmarked for ongoing projects and Rs 1,200 crore for the new projects that are yet to receive approval. So far, a total of Rs 4,945.76 crore has been spent on ongoing highways projects in the state.

Though the Centre has allocated funds for key highways in the state, it has not allocated any funds for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR). This is despite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy making repeated requests for allocation of funds for this project.

Funds not spent

The Union government has allocated Rs 116.7 crore for the construction of a hybrid cable-stayed and suspension bridge across Krishna river on NH-167K, which lies on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Additionally, Rs 55 crore has been earmarked for rehabilitation and upgradation to four lanes in this stretch. Though the Centre allocated Rs 106.75 crore for construction of iconic bridge in 2025–26, no funds have been spent so far.

The projects being executed within the Hyderabad limits also found significant allocations Rs 300 crore for the long-pending construction of an elevated corridor at Uppal, Rs 21.1 crore for construction of a four-lane flyover at Amberpet ‘X’ Roads and Rs 8.7 crore for the construction of a flyover at BHEL junction.