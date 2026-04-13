BJP will protect southern states’ interests, including Telangana: Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies will not harm the interests of southern states, including Telangana.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that none of the southern states will face injustice because of the delimitation plan. The BJP leader also accused both the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading “malicious lies” against the proposal.

Stating that seats will be increased proportionately with the population, he explained: “No state, not just southern states, will face any injustice because of the delimitation process.”

“The Union government will be carrying out the delimitation process based on the 2011 population. Seats will be increased on the basis of population percentage. For example, if the government fixes the increase at 33%, then a state with 100 seats will get an additional 33 seats. SC and ST reserved seats also will be increased proportionately. The Congress is distorting the facts only to defame the BJP,” he said, while adding that both the Congress and BRS were trying to malign the saffron party.

The BJP leader also claimed that constituencies will in fact be increased in Telangana wherever population is high. “In some constituencies, the population is around seven lakh. In some segments, it is just around three or two lakh. The delimitation will bring uniformity. There is a possibility of increasing segments in Hyderabad city,” he said.