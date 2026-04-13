BRS will benefit but Telangana will suffer: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Even while stating that the proposed delimitation of constituencies will be “dangerous” for southern states, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday claimed that the move will, however, be advantageous for the pink party.

The former minister opined that delimitation of segments based on the 2011 population will render injustice to southern states.

Speaking to TNIE, he said: “The BJP-led Union government is trying to gain advantage as the delimitation will increase Lok Sabha seats in northern states and help it secure the magic figure in the parliamentary elections. This will pose a great risk and danger to southern states. These states, where regional parties are strong, may lose prominence at the national level.”

The Siddipet MLA also said that the move will further harm Telangana’s interests.

“States like Telangana contribute a lot to the nation but in return they don’t get anything. In such a scenario, delimitation on the basis of 2011 population will lead to fewer Lok Sabha seats for these states. Then these states will have no say at the Centre in securing projects and funds,” he added.

Harish, however, claimed that the BRS will benefit if delimitation leads to an increase in Assembly constituencies in the state.

“The BRS will definitely benefit from this move. Because of our strong leadership, we will have good candidates to field in the elections even if number of segments are increased. We can accommodate more leaders. The BJP and Congress, on the other hand, will find it difficult to field candidates in all constituencies,” the senior BRS leader added.