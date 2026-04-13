Four-year-old boy dies after allegedly consuming poisonous pellets in Telangana

MULUGU: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy died after allegedly consuming poisonous pellets in Govindaraopet village of Mulugu district.

The deceased was identified as E. Ashwini Nandan, a resident of Govindaraopet village. He was studying LKG in a private school.

Speaking to the media, Srikanth, father of Ashwini Nandan, stated that his son had been playing outside their residence when he went into the nearby Haritha Vanam nursery, which is maintained by the Gram Panchayat(GP) authorities in the village. There, he found a carry bag of dry roasted rice flour. He thought that was “sattu pindi", and consumed the substance.

Soon after, Ashwini developed symptoms including vomiting and severe abdominal pain. He was immediately taken to the Mulugu Government Hospital, where doctors, after initial examination, referred him to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further treatment.

Srikanth said that when doctors asked what the child had consumed, the family showed them the substance. Upon examination, doctors informed them that the powder had been mixed with poisonous pellets. He urged the police to identify those responsible for placing the contaminated substance in the Haritha Vanam nursery and to take strict action against them, said Srikanth.

Speaking to the Express, Pasara Circle Inspector (CI) P. Dayakar stated that after receiving information, we rushed to the spot and noticed the toxic substance consumed by Ashwin. We collected the sample and noticed that the pellet mixed in the Balamrutham powder was placed in the Haritha Vanam nursery. The Balamritham powder is distributed through the Anganwadi centre. After enquiry we got to know the powder was mixed with pellets to use as food for monkeys. We registered a case and are investigating. The body shifted to the postmortem at MGM Hospital, Warangal, said Dayakar.