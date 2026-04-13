Full bladders vs civic sense

HYDERABAD: We all recognise the warning signs. It can be a man slowing near a wall, a delivery rider parking briefly under a flyover “for just a minute”, or someone stepping behind a transformer box or a Metro pillar with an unmistakable posture.

They unzip, go about their business, zip up and walk away, leaving behind a damp patch that spreads slowly across the concrete. And the stench? Strong enough to knock out any biryani lover halfway through lunch.

GHMC officials proudly call Hyderabad a 7-star city. It has secured the 7-star garbage-free city certification under national sanitation rankings, one of the highest ratings a city can achieve. Yet, amidst all its Irani chai etiquette and global ambitions, a surprising number of walls have quietly taken up a second profession. They have become urinals that work overtime like any corporate employee.

The practice of public urination is so routine that the city barely reacts anymore. Commuters sidestep puddles with the instinctive precision of seasoned dancers. A passer-by may wrinkle their nose, mutter a complaint, and then continue walking. The real question, however, lingers: Is this a lack of civic sense or a failure of the civic system?