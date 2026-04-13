‘High’ flying doc in cop trouble for doctoring BMW plates

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man, who happens to be a qualified doctor, found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly driving his BMW under the influence of alcohol in Jubilee Hills on Friday — and, in the process, revealing a rather well-doctored number plate operation.

The accused, identified as Goutham Reddy, is not currently practising medicine, though police say he appears to have been experimenting with a different kind of “practice” — altering identities, not ailments.

The case came to light in an unexpected manner when a constable pressed the wrong button in the BMW that was stopped for a drunk driving check, inadvertently exposing a remote-operated mechanism that could change the car’s number plates.

An inquiry revealed that the accused had purchased the car in Delhi around five years ago and had not changed its registration. Instead, he was allegedly using his uncle’s vehicle number while driving in the city.

Police said two similar BMW cars are involved. One vehicle is registered in the accused’s name with a Delhi registration, while another, bearing a TS registration, is registered in the name of his uncle.