KTR hints at return to TRS name, padayatra

“We will launch a membership drive in May or June. We will conduct special training classes for party workers. The party would be strengthened in the erstwhile Karimnagar district following the induction of senior leader Jeevan Reddy.

But the party leadership should directly connect with grassroots workers. There is such a good tradition in other parties, including the TDP. We will adopt those best practices,” Rama Rao said.

He asserted that there was no power struggle within the party and that all leaders were functioning under the leadership of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao indicated that the party may consider reverting to its original name, TRS. Referring indirectly to Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, who had hinted at launching a party with a new ideology and old name (TRS), he said the emergence of more parties was welcome. “If you are unable to give happiness to your parents, never cause them pain,” he remarked.

Rama Rao admitted that there was no system within the BRS for leaders to directly engage with workers, which he said contributed to the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

“I am an all-rounder. I got all the important posts at a young age. I have no further aspirations. Like a soldier, I will discharge whatever responsibility is given by KCR. I am the working president of the party, and I will follow whatever KCR says,” he said.

Rama Rao ruled out any electoral alliance in the next Assembly elections, including with the BJP, stating that the party would contest on its own. He added that increasing the number of MLAs in the Godavari belt would make it easier for the party to return to power.