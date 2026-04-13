Lite byte | Jeevan’s entry is not sweet music for all in BRS

BJP’s complaint box overflows as MPs trade notes

The BJP’s state unit appears to have discovered a new form of internal communication: complaint letters and sharply worded emails. Two senior MPs, both said to be eyeing a Cabinet berth in the next expansion, are locked in a polite-but-pointed exchange. One MP has formally written to the leadership accusing two fellow MPs of actions that, he claims, have dented the party’s image in the state.

The ink had barely dried before the reply arrived — not as a letter, but as an email. The second MP, not to be outdone, flagged the first MP’s “performance issues” in his own constituency, along with observations on his working style. The result: two parallel complaint tracks, both gathering speed. State leaders are said to be juggling these missives while attempting to maintain a semblance of order.

The matter has also reached the desk of the party’s new national president, who now finds that the inbox is as political as the ground reality. For a party that prides itself on discipline, the current episode reads less like coordination and more like a carefully documented tit-for-tat.