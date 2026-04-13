Metro eyes driverless pod system for last-mile connectivity

HYDERABAD: In a step towards improving last-mile connectivity, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has initiated plans to introduce an Automated/Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system to link key high-density zones across the city’s IT and business hubs.

The proposed system is aimed at connecting areas around the State Secretariat, Knowledge City, Raidurg and Hitec City metro stations, the Financial District, and the Raidurg-Kukatpally stretch.

Three consultancy firms — LEA Associates, RITES Limited and Balaji Railroad Systems Limited (BARSYL) — have submitted proposals for preparing the techno-economic feasibility study (TEFS), design and bid process management for the project under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The proposals were opened on Friday, and after evaluation of technical bids, the financial bids of the shortlisted firms are expected to be taken up next week.

HMRL had invited requests for proposals in February 2026 for selecting a consultant to undertake the TEFS and related processes for the PRT system. The feasibility study will determine the most suitable routes and corridors, the technology and transit systems to be adopted, and the financial and legal framework for implementation.

The metro network currently spans 69 km with 57 stations across three high-density corridors, handling a daily ridership of around five lakh passenger trips. Officials said integrating the metro with surrounding areas through a reliable last-mile connectivity system, including shared and automated mobility solutions such as PRT, could improve accessibility, boost public transport usage and reduce dependence on private vehicles.