No parent will tarnish girl’s image, says court in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: The FSL report yielded negative results. No biological material was detected. Yet, a local court recently sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl — the daughter of his friend.

Observing that no Indian parents would fabricate such allegations to tarnish their daughter’s character, the court relied on the survivor’s consistent testimony and medical evidence to deliver the judgment.

According to the prosecution, on February 10, 2021, the girl, then a Class 9 student, was alone at home as her parents had gone to work. She left the house in the afternoon, informing neighbours that she was going to a nearby shop, but did not return. Her parents searched for her and later lodged a missing persons complaint with Meerpet police.

Three days later, the girl reached her aunt’s house in Manchal, Rangareddy district, where she disclosed the incident. The police then altered the sections of the case, conducted an investigation and filed a chargesheet.

Stalking & kidnapping

The girl told the court that the 30-year-old married man had been stalking her. On February 10, as she walked along the road, he met her, again expressed his willingness to marry her, and forcibly took her to Kothapet in an auto-rickshaw, claiming he wanted to introduce her to his paternal uncle. That night, the girl slept alongside the convict’s wife and children.