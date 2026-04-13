No plan to privatise Discoms, DyCM Bhatti assures power staff

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that a committee comprising senior officials would be constituted to resolve the issues of power sector employees.

Vikramarka revealed this plan when leaders of the Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) met him here. During the meeting, the JAC leaders expressed apprehensions over the ongoing speculation that power distribution companies (Discoms) would be privatised. Responding to this, he clarified that under no circumstances would the Discoms be privatised.

The deputy chief minister further stated that the government was committed to strengthening the energy sector in the long term and would take all necessary steps in that direction. Both employees’ JAC and officials have a responsibility to work towards strengthening power utilities.

The Electricity Employees’ JAC submitted a memorandum highlighting several demands, including the establishment of a third Discom, employee adjustments, implementation of the 2026 PRC, restoration of the old pension scheme for those recruited up to 2004, regular promotions, recruitments and resolution of artisan-related issues.

Caste census will ensure true social justice: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that true social justice could be achieved only through a comprehensive caste census conducted at the national level. He was addressing the gathering after unveiling a book titled “Caste Census: Deepening of Social Justice”, authored by G Kiran Kumar. Vikramarka underscored the importance of collecting detailed data on the social, educational and economic conditions of all communities as part of the national census. The comprehensive caste survey conducted by the state government has set an example for the country, he said.