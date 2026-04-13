QR-based reflective tape rule in Telangana raises cost concerns

HYDERABAD: Transport operators have raised concerns over the high cost of authorised reflective tapes, as the Transport department steps up enforcement of QR code-based certification for transport vehicles to improve road safety and reduce night-time accidents.

Officials have made it clear that vehicles without QR-verified reflective tapes will not be issued fitness certificates, making installation of approved products mandatory.

Against this backdrop, transporters said authorised tapes are significantly more expensive than alternatives available in the market. Telangana Lorry Owners Association State president Manchireddy Rajender Reddy said costs range from Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 for autos and Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 for lorries, while similar products available locally and online cost nearly half.

Auto drivers also questioned the need for high-cost tapes for vehicles operating within city limits, where roads are well-lit.

Vehicle owners further flagged delays in digital verification, with QR code data not reflecting on servers in some cases, making it difficult for Motor Vehicle Inspectors to process fitness certificates. This has led to repeated visits to transport offices over two to three days, resulting in loss of daily income.

While welcoming the focus on road safety, transporters urged the government to allow more affordable alternatives to ease the financial burden.