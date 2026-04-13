Redesigned Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project to be ready by 2028; panel to oversee repairs

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the redesigned Kaleshwaram project would be operationalised by 2028. He held a review with officials and constituted a steering committee to oversee the repair works.

At the review, the minister confirmed that AFRY India had been finalised as the design consultant and would work as a joint venture with IIT Bombay. He instructed the design team to work round the clock, seven days a week.

“We need the design as early as possible,” Uttam said, adding that the rehabilitation designs would be sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for approval.

He asked the consultants to remain in constant touch with Irrigation Secretary Parikshit Mehra and to bring any issues directly to his notice.

The design process will be backed by comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical, soil and hydraulic modelling studies. The minister directed that all required tests and data collection be completed on priority.

He said the state government was determined to bring the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the project back into operation at the earliest. The minister directed fast-tracking of rehabilitation works under a time-bound programme.