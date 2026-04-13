Results day distress calls drop sharply

HYDERABAD: In a notable shift from previous years, this year’s Intermediate public examination results, released on Sunday, triggered significantly fewer distress calls, indicating a calmer and more prepared student community, according to Tele Manas, the 24/7 mental health helpline.

Officials said only around 20 to 25 calls were received after the results were announced — a sharp drop from the 150 to 200 calls recorded on the same day last year. Notably, no suicide-related calls have been reported so far.

Authorities also pointed out that the number of students requiring supplementary exams has come down. Unlike previous years, when many had to reappear for multiple subjects, most students now have only one or two papers to clear, with about 45 days available for preparation.

Speaking to TNIE, Jawaharlal Nehru P, senior psychologist at Tele Manas, attributed this improvement to increased awareness, better emotional preparedness among students and stronger family support systems.

He noted that since the results were declared on a Sunday, many parents were at home, allowing students to share the moment with their families. This, he said, helped reduce anxiety and fear. “Students today are more accepting of their outcomes. They are less likely to panic and more focused on planning their future,” he said.