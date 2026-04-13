Telangana CM Revanth says delimitation based on population will do 'injustice' to southern states

HYDERABAD: Calling for wider discussion on the proposed delimitation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested that both the population and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of states be considered for the exercise.

Speaking to reporters, he said that delimitation on the basis of population would render injustice to southern states, and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister long back.

He also criticised the Centre's proposal of a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. He suggested consultations with political parties, state assemblies and civil society groups to evolve a consensus on the exercise.

"Which god told Prime Minister Modi to increase the seats by 50%?" Revanth Reddy asked.

He said that currently, the difference between Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, and Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats, is 60 seats. However, if seats are increased by 50%, the gap would further widen to 90 seats, significantly increasing the disparity, he pointed out.