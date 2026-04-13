Telangana CM Revanth says delimitation based on population will do 'injustice' to southern states

HYDERABAD: Calling for wider discussion on the proposed delimitation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested that both the population and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of states be considered for the exercise.
Speaking to reporters, he said that delimitation on the basis of population would render injustice to southern states, and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister long back.
He also criticised the Centre's proposal of a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. He suggested consultations with political parties, state assemblies and civil society groups to evolve a consensus on the exercise.
"Which god told Prime Minister Modi to increase the seats by 50%?" Revanth Reddy asked.
He said that currently, the difference between Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, and Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats, is 60 seats. However, if seats are increased by 50%, the gap would further widen to 90 seats, significantly increasing the disparity, he pointed out.
He said that the gap between Telangana and Uttar Pradesh would increase to 94 seats.
"The southern states currently have 130 seats. If the seats are increased by 50% this will go up to 195. Whereas, the northern states have 413 seats, which will increase to 621 after the proposed hike," Revanth Reddy pointed out.
He also said that not only the southern states but also smaller states in the north, such as Punjab and Delhi, might lose their political relevance. This will cause irreparable damage, he said.
The CM also alleged that the BJP has been doing an 'injustice' to southern states. During the BJP's tenure, key positions at the Centre were not given to leaders from southern states.
From the President’s post to other important positions, none were allotted to the southern states, Revanth Reddy said.
He also demanded that the Centre implement the Women's Reservation Bill immediately.