Telugu singer Mangli alleges extortion, intimidation

HYDERABAD: Singer and actor Satyavathi Mudavath, popularly known as Mangli, on Sunday lodged a complaint with Panjagutta police against Singapogu Subbu, alleging criminal intimidation, abuse and extortion.

Earlier, she had lodged a complaint against him at the Narsingi police station, while Subbu had also lodged a case against her at Panjagutta.

According to her complaint, on March 22, she visited an advocate’s office where Subbu, along with three others, was present.

She alleged that Subbu falsely claimed to be an advocate. He later began speaking to her in an inappropriate manner.

When she questioned him about his behaviour, he allegedly demanded `10 lakh to remove certain videos from YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

She further alleged that when she refused to pay, he and his associates misbehaved with her, used abusive language and intimidated her, threatening to damage her reputation in the media.

“The acts of the person clearly amount to criminal intimidation, extortion, abuse and harassment,” she stated in her complaint.