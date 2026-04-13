Telangana

Traffic curbs, diversions around Uppal stadium ahead of IPL match

Heavy congestion is expected from 12 noon to midnight, particularly on the Nagole–Uppal–Habsiguda and Boduppal–Uppal–Ramanthapur–Amberpet stretches.
Sun Risers Hyderabad team players practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.
Sun Risers Hyderabad team players practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.File photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Malkajgiri Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions around the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Heavy congestion is expected from 12 noon to midnight, particularly on the Nagole–Uppal–Habsiguda and Boduppal–Uppal–Ramanthapur–Amberpet stretches. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and take alternative roads.

Restrictions have been imposed on heavy vehicles, including lorries, trucks, dumpers, tippers, water tankers, RMC vehicles, JCBs, private buses and tractors.

Vehicles from Ghatkesar towards Uppal will be diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagayath towards Nagole and LB Nagar. Traffic from LB Nagar will be rerouted at Nagole Metro Station towards Boduppal, Chengicherla and Cherlapally.

Vehicles from Tarnaka and Ramanthapur will be diverted via Habsiguda, Nacharam, NFC Rotary and Cherlapally. Commuters travelling between Warangal and Hyderabad via Uppal are advised to use the Outer Ring Road via Ghatkesar or Abdullapurmet.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
IPL 2026
Uppal stadium
Malkajgiri Traffic Police

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