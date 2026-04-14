‘Arrive Alive’ campaign to curb road fatalities launched across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally launched the poster for the ‘Arrive Alive’ road safety campaign at the Khairatabad Transport Department office on Monday.

Addressing the media, the minister announced that a statewide road safety drive under the ‘Arrive Alive’ programme is being conducted from April 13 to 18 in coordination with the police and transport department. He said the initiative aims to identify the causes of road accidents, promote adherence to traffic rules, and implement measures to reduce fatalities.

He emphasised that the department is also taking steps towards environmental protection and will ensure strict enforcement of traffic regulations. He added that review meetings will be conducted across all districts during the six-day period to assess the implementation of safety measures.

Highlighting the objective of the programme, the minister said the primary goal is to prevent accidents and minimise loss of life. He also underlined the importance of the ‘golden hour’, stating that persons who admit accident victims to hospitals within the first hour are eligible for the Rahaveer Award.

The minister noted that reforms such as the removal of check posts have already been introduced and that awareness programmes will be conducted in schools to educate students on traffic rules. He further announced plans to honour RTC drivers who have completed 30 years of service without a single accident. He directed officials to organise road safety meetings in every district to strengthen awareness and compliance.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi, TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, and other departmental officers, were present at the event.