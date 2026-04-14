Bhu Bharati portal drew 5.2 crore visits in one year, says Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that 5.2 crore people visited the Bhu Bharati portal in the last one year, while six lakh users logged in during the period. The portal, launched on April 14 last year, completed one year on Monday.

At a review meeting held on the portal’s anniversary, the minister said the launch of Bhu Bharati was a key reform that ensured transparent and corruption-free services to citizens.

He described the portal as ushering in a new era in land reforms.

The minister alleged that farmers had suffered under the Dharani portal introduced by the previous BRS government.

He further stated that the integrated Bhu Bharati portal was launched on April 2 in five mandals across five districts. After assessing its implementation in these mandals, the integrated portal would be extended to one mandal in each district from May onwards.

He added that Bhudhar numbers would be allotted to farmers in areas where the integrated portal is implemented.