CM Revanth lacks basic knowledge of delimitation: Kishan

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Reacting sharply to the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the delimitation of constituencies, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the former lacks even basic understanding of the process.

He said that the chief minister was levelling such allegations purely for political gains. He also advised Revanth against misleading the public unnecessarily on the issue.

Kishan insisted that there was no truth in the campaign suggesting that southern states would face injustice due to delimitation. He explained that the process would be carried out based on the 2011 Census.

The Union minister stressed that the Centre would make decisions keeping in mind the balanced development of all regions and promised that no state’s interests would be compromised.

He further stated that the implementation of women’s reservation was closely linked to the delimitation process. According to him, the reorganisation of constituencies plays a crucial role in allocating seats for women in legislative bodies. He added that the entire process would be conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions and urged people to set aside misconceptions and understand the facts.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay also criticised the chief minister over his remarks on delimitation and seat allocation, raising a series of pointed questions and allegations.

Sanjay questioned what loss the southern states would face if Assembly and Parliament seats were increased by 50%, alleging that the chief minister was trying to create unnecessary fear and divide people. He challenged the “scientific basis” behind the chief minister’s arguments and accused him of linking money with votes and seats, thereby undermining democratic principles.