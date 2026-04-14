CM Revanth lacks basic knowledge of delimitation: Kishan

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Reacting sharply to the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the delimitation of constituencies, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the former lacks even basic understanding of the process.
He said that the chief minister was levelling such allegations purely for political gains. He also advised Revanth against misleading the public unnecessarily on the issue.
Kishan insisted that there was no truth in the campaign suggesting that southern states would face injustice due to delimitation. He explained that the process would be carried out based on the 2011 Census.
The Union minister stressed that the Centre would make decisions keeping in mind the balanced development of all regions and promised that no state’s interests would be compromised.
He further stated that the implementation of women’s reservation was closely linked to the delimitation process. According to him, the reorganisation of constituencies plays a crucial role in allocating seats for women in legislative bodies. He added that the entire process would be conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions and urged people to set aside misconceptions and understand the facts.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay also criticised the chief minister over his remarks on delimitation and seat allocation, raising a series of pointed questions and allegations.
Sanjay questioned what loss the southern states would face if Assembly and Parliament seats were increased by 50%, alleging that the chief minister was trying to create unnecessary fear and divide people. He challenged the “scientific basis” behind the chief minister’s arguments and accused him of linking money with votes and seats, thereby undermining democratic principles.
Cong, BRS ignored women’s quota issue: Ramchander
Meanwhile, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that both the Congress and BRS neglected the issues related to women’s interests, including reservations.
The BJP leader was addressing the gathering after Ankam Mounica took oath as the Khanapur municipal chairperson. He also participated in a training programme organised for the BJP cadre and leaders in Nirmal.
“The Congress completely ignored the women’s reservation issue when it was in power at the Centre. It was the same with the BRS. Neither party gave any importance to women’s issues. They didn’t give the required number of berths for women in the Union or state Cabinet,” he said.
“The BRS government had no women ministers during its first term. In the second term too, it did not give priority to women while allotting the Cabinet berths. The Congress is following in the footsteps of the BRS when it comes to dealing with issues related to women,” he added.
“But the BJP-led NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduced the 33 per cent women’s reservation Bill in Parliament,” he said.
Ramchander, meanwhile, alleged that both the ruling Congress and opposition BRS are working hand in glove to defame the BJP. “This government in the state is mired in corruption. The BRS is paralysed by internal squabbles. But they entered into a secret, unholy alliance to damage the BJP’s image,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the saffron party emerging as a true alternative political force in the state, he said: “The people of Telangana have given an opportunity to the Congress and BRS. But now they are determined to give an opportunity to the BJP. We will surely form the government in the state by winning the next Assembly elections.”