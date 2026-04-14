Delimitation: Telangana CM alleges BJP 'conspiracy' to strip southern states of political influence

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday raised concern over the potential "injustice" to women, SCs and STs in southern states due to the delimitation exercise and alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to strip the region of its political influence.

The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking to increase the number of seats in Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat at the cost of the southern states.

Reddy's remarks came ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16, to discuss a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement one-third reservation for women.

Addressing a gathering after paying tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Reddy asked if the Centre would like to cause a loss to Dalits, STs and women in southern states because they had successfully controlled population growth as per national policy in the past.

He said he did not deny that the representation of women, SCs and STs in northern states would benefit if seats were increased on a pro rata basis.

He said Lok Sabha seats in Kerala would go up to 30 from 20 and from 80 to 120 in Uttar Pradesh if the total number is increased by 50 per cent on a pro rata basis.

"If there is an increase of 30 seats in a northern state, reservation for Dalits and STs there may increase. I do not deny that. But will Dalits, STs and women in southern states not lose if the seats decrease?" he said.

He favoured taking up a struggle to increase the number of constituencies in Telangana and other states.