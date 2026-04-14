DGP inaugurates library for Adivasi youth in Adilabad district

ADILABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Monday inaugurated a library equipped with 350 books to help Adivasi youth prepare for various competitive examinations at Chinchughat in Adilabad Rural mandal.

Members of the Adivasi community extended a grand traditional welcome to the DGP and police officials with Ghussadi dance.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said the library houses a comprehensive collection of books covering competitive examinations conducted by both the state and Central governments. He expressed hope that the youth would utilise this opportunity to achieve their goals and reach greater heights.

He further assured that, under the “Police for You” initiative, the department would continue to extend all forms of assistance and support to the Adivasi community. He also participated in a community lunch programme.

On behalf of the state government, house sites were distributed to former CPI (Maoist) members who had surrendered and rejoined the mainstream. Komaram Susheela alias Rupakka, a member of the Boath dalam, surrendered on January 29, 1992, while Komaram Sakkubai alias Vasanthakka, associated with the Kuntala/Boath dalams, surrendered on April 24, 2001.