Smoke from Guntur-Secunderabad train wheel triggers panic among passengers

JANGAON: Smoke emanated from the wheels of an Intercity Express train on Sunday night, triggering panic among passengers. The incident occurred between Nashkal and Ghanpur railway stations in Jangaon district.

The train, travelling from Guntur to Secunderabad, came to a sudden halt near Ghanpur railway station due to a brake jam in one of the wheels. It remained halted for about 30 minutes.

Panic-stricken passengers got down from the train, and some even pulled the emergency chain. They also alerted the police by dialling 100. The train guard noticed smoke coming from the D8 coach and immediately informed the loco pilot. He used a fire extinguisher to control the situation.

The loco pilot inspected the issue and informed the Ghanpur station master as well as the Warangal RPF.

According to RPF officials, passengers first noticed the smoke emanating from the D8 coach and alerted the train staff.

A wagon maintenance team carried out repairs to the affected wheel. The train later resumed its journey to Secunderabad.