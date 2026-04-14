Telangana government committed to developing tribal, Adivasi, Agency areas: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to holistic development of tribal, Adivasi and Agency areas. He also stated that all necessary measures would be taken to address long-pending issues, particularly those hindering the creation of basic infrastructure.

A delegation of tribal MLAs, led by minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, met the chief minister at his residence and submitted a memorandum, highlighting key issues in tribal regions. During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised that the welfare of Adivasis and tribal communities remains a top priority for the government. He said that special focus will be on resolving issues affecting infrastructure development in agency areas.

He announced plans to prioritise the construction of check dams in tribal regions to meet both drinking water and irrigation needs. He also said that necessary steps would be taken to avoid delays from the Forest department in executing projects like check dams and road construction and that approvals would be expedited.

Borewells in lands cultivated by Adivasis

Responding positively to the request of tribal farmers, the chief minister said that permissions for drilling borewells in lands cultivated by Adivasis would be considered. The delegation brought to his notice that road repairs are being delayed due to issues related to forest clearance and that new road projects are facing hurdles. He directed officials to take swift decisions to resolve these concerns.

Revanth also said that the quota for Indiramma housing schemes in tribal areas would be reviewed and possibly increased. Stressing the need to strengthen Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs), the chief minister reiterated the government’s full support to tribal communities.

Congress MLAs Vedma Bojju, Payam Venkateswarlu and Murali Naik were also present on the occasion.