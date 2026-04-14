Telangana government failing farmers by delaying procurement, alleges BRS leader Harish

SANGAREDDY: Former minister T Harish Rao on Monday accused the state government of failing to procure crops from farmers and neglecting their concerns.

During a visit to the Rythu Seva Kendram in Sadasivpet, farmers told him they had been waiting for 10 days to sell Bengal gram, alleging officials refused procurement citing exhausted quotas.

Harish said the government had failed to supply seeds and fertilisers on time and had not released Rythu Bandhu funds, and was now unable to procure crops at Minimum Support Price. He questioned whether intelligence agencies were reporting ground realities to the government.

He also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers of focusing on other engagements instead of addressing farmers’ issues, and alleged that promised bonuses for crops such as maize, red gram, chickpeas and jowar had not been delivered.

Later, he visited Mustabagh Chowrastha in Siddipet and expressed support for protesting electricity department employees. He accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made to workers, including Anganwadi staff seeking Rs 18,000 salary and Rs 2 lakh retirement benefits.