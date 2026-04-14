Telangana

Telangana man gets life sentence for raping minor

Upon inquiry, the victim revealed that her neighbour had taken advantage of her frequent visits to his house to play with his son.
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Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The XII Additional Sessions Court, Nampally, has sentenced a 26-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a minor girl.

The victim, a Class 9 student, had returned home for the holidays in May 2024. On May 10, 2024, she complained of severe stomach pain and was shifted to Ameerpet Government Hospital. A medical examination revealed she was pregnant, and she subsequently gave birth to a baby boy.

Upon inquiry, the victim revealed that her neighbour had taken advantage of her frequent visits to his house to play with his son.

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