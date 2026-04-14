Telangana man gets life sentence for raping minor

HYDERABAD: The XII Additional Sessions Court, Nampally, has sentenced a 26-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a minor girl.

The victim, a Class 9 student, had returned home for the holidays in May 2024. On May 10, 2024, she complained of severe stomach pain and was shifted to Ameerpet Government Hospital. A medical examination revealed she was pregnant, and she subsequently gave birth to a baby boy.

Upon inquiry, the victim revealed that her neighbour had taken advantage of her frequent visits to his house to play with his son.