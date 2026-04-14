Telangana RTC staff to go on indefinite strike from April 22

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday announced an indefinite statewide strike from April 22, alleging prolonged government inaction on a range of pending demands. The strike will commence from the first duty after midnight on April 21.

The JAC stated that despite issuing a strike notice on March 13 following phased protests, neither the state government nor the RTC management responded meaningfully. “It has been nearly 30 days since the notice was served, but there has been no response from either the management or the government,” said JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna.

According to him, the RTC management recently sent a letter distancing itself from workers’ issues, stating that the demands fall under the jurisdiction of the state government. The move, the JAC alleged, reflects a lack of intent to resolve the crisis. “There is no seriousness on the part of either the management or the government to address workers’ problems,” he added.

The announcement comes just after Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated at a press conference that a committee has been formed to examine key issues, including the merger of RTC employees into government service and conducting union elections.

However, the JAC questioned the transparency of the committee, asking the government to disclose details such as its formation date, members and terms of reference.

JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy said the strike decision was taken based on the collective opinion of nearly 38,000 employees across all unions. He asserted that the agitation would be carried out with full strength if the government fails to act immediately.

The JAC clarified that their demands are not new but are based on promises made in the election manifesto.