Telangana should take back 5 Khammam villages from Andhra: RS MP Renuka

KHAMMAM: Rajya Sabha member G Renuka Chowdhary on Monday urged the state governments to take immediate steps to resolve the issue of five gram panchayats that were merged into Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation, and reintegrate them into Telangana.

A massive all-party meeting was held in Bhadrachalam under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of employees from the erstwhile Khammam district, with the objective of “Bhadradri Reunification.”

The meeting focused on the demand to reintegrate the five gram panchayats into Telangana, particularly into Bhadradri district. Leaders said the programme aimed to intensify efforts through a united platform.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Renuka Chowdhary said residents of Bhadrachalam, including both tribal and non-tribal communities, have been facing multiple challenges since the state bifurcation. Locals, she noted, have raised concerns over issues related to connectivity, administration and basic civic amenities.

The former Union minister said several representations had already been made to the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, requesting the re-merger of the five gram panchayats into Telangana. However, the issue remains unresolved despite repeated appeals.

Highlighting connectivity issues, she said people travelling within the Bhadrachalam constituency are forced to pass through nearly 10 km of Andhra Pradesh territory, leading to inconvenience and administrative complications.

She also pointed out that while the Lord Rama temple is located in Bhadrachalam, some associated lands fall under areas such as Purushottapatnam, creating jurisdictional challenges.

Former Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah said residents are facing difficulties due to the lack of adequate space for cremation grounds in the town.