‘Delimitation move will result in grave injustice to women, SCs, STs’: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to reduce Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states under the pretext of increasing the seats by 50 per cent.

He called for a protracted struggle against the Union government, demanding an increase in half the seats based on the pro rata principle and the other half based on GSDP of the states.

Addressing the gathering during the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar here in Hyderabad, the chief minister said that the Centre’s plan on delimitation of constituencies would result in grave injustice to women, SC and ST communities in the southern states.

“Are the Union ministers from southern states aware of the Centre’s attempt to reduce seats in southern states?” he wondered.

Stating that the Congress government accorded top priority to the empowerment of SCs in the state, he pointed out that the BRS leaders never garlanded a statue of Ambedkar during their 10-year rule.

Revanth, meanwhile, targeted his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the Assembly sessions. “KCR insulted the Speaker by staying away from the House,” he said.

Asking if the sons and daughters of the Dalit community are not entitled to serve as the finance and health ministers, he said: “It’s our people-centric government that brought about a transformation where those who once insulted Dalits are now compelled to request a Dalit individual for a microphone to speak in the Assembly.”

Stating that some leaders were attempting to sabotage the government’s efforts to empower the poorer sections, he urged the people to “bury” the BRS for practising politics of betrayal.