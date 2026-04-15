Fire ravages hundreds of hectares in Telangana's Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary

MULUGU: A massive forest fire has engulfed hundreds of hectares in Mulugu district, destroying greenery and posing a threat to wildlife. The blaze was reported in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, within the Tadvai and Eturnagaram ranges.

Forest officials said the district has around 2.9 lakh hectares of forest, the highest in the state. They added that a satellite-based Fire Alert System is being used to identify fire locations within forest areas.

Mulugu DFO Rahul Jadhav told TNIE that the fires were set deliberately. He said miscreants were burning forest patches to aid the collection of tendu leaves and Madhuca longifolia, used in arrack preparation.

“We have information that tendu leaf contractors wanted fires to be set after collecting leaves, as it encourages fresh growth,” Jadhav said. He added that forest officials had held meetings with contractors, tribals and non-tribals, warning them against lighting fires and prohibiting the carrying of fire-producing items.

He said 10 quick response teams, each comprising 10 fire watchers, have been deployed and are on alert. Staff have been instructed to use drones and other technology to detect fires in deep forest.