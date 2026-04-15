Fragmented fight won’t work, CM Revanth Reddy tells southern counterparts on delimitation exercise

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called for a united front among southern states, warning that the proposed delimitation exercise could structurally weaken their collective voice and deepen regional imbalances in Parliament.

Writing to his counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry — MK Stalin, N Chandrababu Naidu, Siddaramaiah, Pinarayi Vijayan and N Rangaswamy — he said “a fragmented response will not suffice”, urging coordinated engagement to ensure southern concerns are effectively represented at the national level.

Framing the issue as one that goes beyond routine seat redistribution, Revanth cautioned that the current approach risks institutionalising disparities in political representation. He proposed a “hybrid model” for increasing Lok Sabha seats, describing it as “just one suggestion, a possible approach”, and said consultations and parliamentary debate would help reach a “just and acceptable” outcome. The model, he said, would ensure that no state is penalised for progress while maintaining democratic representation and giving all regions a fair voice.

Linking delimitation to fiscal trends, the chief minister pointed to disparities in financial devolution, stating: “In the matter of financial devolutions, we are facing severe financial injustice, bias and discrimination… This is just an example of the South-North divide that we have been facing for decades.”