IFS officer booked for harassing ITS officer over pet dispute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against an Indian Forest Service officer, Suthan SP, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer in their official quarters, following a dispute reportedly triggered after her dog soiled a common area.

The 33-year-old ITS officer complained to the police that on Monday evening, after completing her duty, she returned home and heard a commotion from the opposite house, where her staff was present.

She alleged that she heard her neighbour, Suthan SP, abusing her staff and her dog, repeatedly moving in and out of his house. He then came out and made a vulgar remark, which he kept repeating.

When the ITS officer asked her staff about his behaviour, they said he had been shouting, banging the door, and moving in and out of the balcony for the past two hours.

He called her dog for some time and then, in anger, threw one of her plant pots kept in the common space downstairs.

Later, he went down the stairs from the balcony, looked at her, and made sexual remarks, repeatedly using the same comment.

She reportedly recorded his actions and lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him under Sections 75 (sexual harassment against women), 79 (insult to the modesty of a woman), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (malicious insult) of the BNS and have launched an investigation.