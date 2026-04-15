Jeevan betrayed Congress workers who supported him for 40 years: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that neither he nor the Congress had ever disrespected veteran leader T Jeevan Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the former minister had betrayed the grand old party workers who stood by him for over 40 years.

He termed Jeevan Reddy joining hands with BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao as “deeply unfortunate” and said: “A leader of his stature standing submissively before KCR was disappointing and inappropriate given his age and experience.”

The chief minister was speaking during a meeting he held with the party cadre and leaders from Jagtial constituency at his residence in Hyderabad.

He alleged that Jeevan Reddy had compromised the self-respect of Congress workers in Jagtial. “At a time when we are trying to counter conspiracies, he chose to go there (to BRS),” he said.

“I have not uttered a single word that would hurt his feelings even today,” he emphasised, urging party leaders and workers to reflect on the situation and stand united.