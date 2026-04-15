Jeevan betrayed Congress workers who supported him for 40 years: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that neither he nor the Congress had ever disrespected veteran leader T Jeevan Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the former minister had betrayed the grand old party workers who stood by him for over 40 years.
He termed Jeevan Reddy joining hands with BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao as “deeply unfortunate” and said: “A leader of his stature standing submissively before KCR was disappointing and inappropriate given his age and experience.”
The chief minister was speaking during a meeting he held with the party cadre and leaders from Jagtial constituency at his residence in Hyderabad.
He alleged that Jeevan Reddy had compromised the self-respect of Congress workers in Jagtial. “At a time when we are trying to counter conspiracies, he chose to go there (to BRS),” he said.
“I have not uttered a single word that would hurt his feelings even today,” he emphasised, urging party leaders and workers to reflect on the situation and stand united.
“We never undermined him or spoke in a way that would hurt his dignity,” he added.
Revanth Reddy recalled that the party had worked unitedly for Jeevan Reddy’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. “During the Parliamentary elections, the leadership had suggested that Jeevan Reddy contest from Karimnagar, but he insisted on contesting from Nizamabad, and the party obliged by giving him the ticket. Unfortunately, he lost,” the chief minister noted.
He further stated that even in municipal elections, tickets were allotted to candidates recommended by Jeevan Reddy. The party had also assured a political future for him and his family members, but he chose to leave the party regardless.
He appealed to party cadre to support the Congress and work towards helping it retain power. “Stay strong. I will soon visit Jagtial to meet the party workers,” he said.