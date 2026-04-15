Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy predicts Congress sweep in seats it contests

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday predicted that the Congress will sweep all the Assembly seats it contests in Tamil Nadu, with significantly improved victory margins compared to previous elections.

The grand old party is a partner in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, which goes to polls on April 23. Campaigning for the party candidates as senior AICC observer for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he urged the voters to be wary of the BJP’s designs to gain ground in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a series of meetings in Ooty constituency, he exuded confidence that Congress candidates will secure all 28 Assembly seats it is contesting in the state.

“Our internal surveys clearly indicate a strong advantage for the Congress in every seat we are contesting. This advantage is even more pronounced in Ooty, where we are confident of winning with a huge majority,” he asserted.

Uttam also made specific promises on behalf of the Congress, stating that the new government would resolve key infrastructure issues and ease traffic problems in Ooty.