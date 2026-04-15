NOC doesn’t mean permission to travel abroad: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Ruling that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by a trial court for obtaining a passport does not amount to permission to travel abroad, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar to file a petition in the lower court seeking an NOC and also directed an expeditious decision on the plea.

Laxman Kumar’s passport application had been rejected following adverse police verification citing multiple pending criminal cases. His counsel argued that pendency of criminal proceedings alone cannot be a ground to deny a passport.

Referring to an earlier judgment and provisions under the Passports Act, 1967, the judge reiterated that criminal cases by themselves do not justify refusal. However, applicants must obtain an NOC from the trial courts where cases are pending.

The court directed the petitioner to approach the trial courts concerned and seek NOCs, adding that such applications should be decided expeditiously, preferably within a week. Upon submission of the NOCs, passport authorities must process the application in accordance with law.

It further clarified that issuance of an NOC for a passport should not be construed as permission to travel abroad. Any such request must be made separately before the trial court, specifying the duration of travel, following which conditions may be imposed. The writ petition was disposed of accordingly.